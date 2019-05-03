Navy Pier getting massive rooftop lounge, Offshore, in time for summer

There are rooftop lounges, and then there is Offshore, which claims it will be the largest rooftop deck in the nation when it opens at Navy Pier later this month (or possibly early next month).

“Around Memorial Day,” estimates partner Bob Amick. “Somewhere the week before or after.”

Offshore, on the east end of Navy Pier (just west of the pier’s Grand Ballroom in Festival Hall) spans some 36,000 square feet of cocktail lounge, restaurant, game and entertainment space, two floors above Navy Pier’s outdoor promenade.

“We have a huge capacity indoors and out,” said Amick in an understatement. “We easily hold 1,000; the key is to have a space within a space. We built an 8,500 square-foot structure connecting the building; I call it a glass Quonset hut. We can be an open-air bar-restaurant in summer, and enclosed in the winter. Even with no heat, on a sunny winter day, it’s warm.”

The raised area will have lake and city skyline views. The space will include a 100-seat, 60-foot bar, seating areas, seven fire pits and some outdoor lawn space suitable for games (bocce especially), picnics and semiprivate parties. When not booked for parties, the outdoor lawns will be an ideal area to view the pier’s twice-weekly fireworks displays.

Heading the food end of things will be chef Michael Shrader, last seen running the kitchen at Monnie Burke’s in Pilsen. “It’s a bit of a gear shift for me,” he said. “But I’ve got a magnificent kitchen, really large. It reminds me of when we did N9ne (steakhouse), which was a big, exciting, cool place. I get the same kind of feeling about this place.”

“What we’re not is a place that does seated, coursed dinners,” said Amick. “We’re a bar first; we’ll have a menu of foods we like to eat while drinking. Almost all of our seating is counter height or soft seating. That said, we have a full kitchen capable of putting out plenty of food.”

Large-format plates, suitable for sharing among four or more guests, will be a large part of the menu, Amick said. And Shrader promises that the menu will have a “pretty good seafood component,” among other dishes.

“Crudos, oysters — I’ll dabble in a bit of Asian with maki rolls, sashimi and a chirashi bowl,” he said. “And dishes that sound simple but are really cool — smoked chicken wings, lamb-zucchini meatballs and a killer burger.”

