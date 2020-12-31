Navigating the pandemic: Carroll County Health Department faced ‘difficult balancing act’ throughout 2020

The significance of this communicable disease, the novel coronavirus, wasn’t clear even as public schools were shut down and executive orders from Gov. Hogan began placing limits on what Marylanders could do. That all changed March 28, when an outbreak infecting 66 residents at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy that included the first death of a county resident attributed to COVID-19 was announced, placing Carroll at the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in Maryland. And placing the Carroll County Health Department squarely in the middle of a pandemic for which there was no template.