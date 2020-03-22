Navigating COVID-19: TooJay’s Deli is Donating a Portion of Gift Card Sales to Employee Fund

Takeout, delivery and catering options also available online

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) In an effort to further support its staff while following federal, state and local guidelines for restaurants during these challenging times, TooJay’s Deli has announced that 10% of gift card sales through April 1 will be donated to a special fund created for team members. In addition, TooJay’s will contribute matching funds.

“Our team members are the heart and soul of this company and we are doing what we can to keep them healthy, safe and employed as we navigate our way through this difficult period,” said TooJay’s CEO and President Max Piet. “We are very grateful to our loyal guests and appreciate their support of this gift card initiative for our staff.”

Employee discounts have also been increased and the company is adding driver positions to try and offset loss of hours in other positions.

In addition to existing takeout, delivery and catering options online , and to further allow guests and team members to practice social distancing, TooJay’s has added convenient curbside pick-up to all its locations throughout Florida except Tampa. Guests who wish to take advantage of this new service are required to place their order and pay online or use TooJay’s Delicious Rewards mobile app, available for iOS and Android. Upon arrival, guests call the restaurant and the team will bring the order to their vehicle. Curbside pick-up is available only for pre-paid orders through TooJay’s app or website . Guests can order their favorite comfort food or stock their fridge with meats, cheese, bread, salads and more.

In addition, TooJay’s popular Kids Eat Free is available for both takeout and dine-in by presenting this coupon through April 12. For dine-in, TooJay’s will continue following the state’s capacity requirements and adjust operations and hours as needed. Guests are encouraged to call their favorite location for the most up-to-date details.

For the latest information on how TooJay’s is navigating the COVID-19 situation, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 or sign up for Delicious Rewards through TooJay’s mobile app or at TooJays.com/delicious-rewards and receive push notifications and emails. Guests who sign up for the first time receive a free dessert.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s has grown to 30 restaurants and currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

