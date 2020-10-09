MCSN Sawyer Connally
At Naval Station Norfolk, a different kind of bucket line to fight fires

October 9, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
MCSN Sawyer Connally

Norfolk helicopter squadrons bring aerial firefighting to the East Coast.