This fall midshipmen will not paint the statue of Tecumseh this fall, said Cmdr. Alana Garas, spokesperson for the Naval Academy. Instead, midshipmen painted panels that are mounted under the cannons at Tecumseh Court’s entrance. “During the pause we are listening to those who consider the practice of painting Tecumseh inappropriate and offensive, as well as those who view it as a time-honored tradition,” she said in an email.