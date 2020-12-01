Kenneth D Aston Jr
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Naval Academy cobbler retires after more than 50 years fixing midshipmen’s shoes

December 1, 2020 | 6:00am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Heather Mongilio
Kenneth D Aston Jr

After 53 years at the Naval Academy, the last thing Smith needs to do is say goodbye.