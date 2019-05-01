Natty Boh releases another new beer — this one for drinking during the day

Here’s a beer you can drink during the day. Or, as some drinkers might call it, “beer.”

Baltimore’s classic beer label National Bohemian has launched the new Day Beer with fewer calories and less alcohol than traditional beer. Containing 3.8 percent alcohol by volume and 110 calories per serving, Day Beer “offers today’s health-conscious drinkers a casual way to stay connected to their busy schedule while not sacrificing their social lives,” according to a release. The original Natty Boh is 4.5 percent ABV.

Featuring blue and white packaging, the new brew is sold in 16 oz.-can six-packs and 12 oz.-can 12-packs in select stores throughout Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region.

It’s already proven a popular item among curious customers at Lighthouse Liquors in Canton, said store manager Chris Luty. “We’ve had a couple people come back and buy more.”

Chris Molloy, the brand manager for Natty Boh — who goes by C-Mo — said Day Beer is designed to be sipped during daytime social events. “You never crack crabs alone and you never drink Boh alone,” C-Mo said.

The company is also relaunching their Crab Shack Shandy lager, as well as their “Tabs for Crabs” program. For every tab of Crab Shack Shandy that Natty Boh drinkers return, the brewer will donate 10 cents to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, up to $10,000.

The beer’s packaging is also getting a refresher from Baltimore design shop Mission Media.

Although National Bohemian has not been brewed in Maryland since 1996, the brand is still widely popular in Charm City. As recently as 2011, 90 percent of sales of National Bohemian came from the Baltimore area, the Sun reported at the time.

C-Mo says Natty Boh enthusiasts can rest easy: Last year, the brewery’s parent company, Pabst Brewing Co., reached a settlement with MillerCoors to continue manufacturing the beer.

