Nationwide Chain Atomic Wings Celebrates 30th Anniversary

New Contests, Milkshakes, Prizes at All Locations

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Atomic Wings celebrates its 30th anniversary starting in June with the introduction of special sauces, limited-time-only dishes and milkshakes to round out the menu. The 21-store franchise serves fresh, all-natural, hormone-free chicken wings hand-tossed in more than 14 proprietary sauces and an array of classic American fare in a fun, fast-casual setting. Its 22nd location opens later this year in Bellerose, N.Y.

Limited-Time Anniversary Specials and Giveaways

Milkshakes: What’s more perfect with wings and fries? Available in Vanilla, Chocolate + Strawberry

Buffalo Chicken Bowl: One of several lighter options on the menu, served w/salad or rice and your choice of flavor (at limited locations)

New Sauce Poll: Atomic Wings is enlisting loyal fans to vote for a new anniversary sauce for a chance to win a wings party for 30 people. Voting began on June 1, with the new flavor introduced in time for football season. What new sauce do you want to see on the menu? Vote here for your favorite .

Free 30th Birthday Wings: Celebrating your 30th birthday in the month of June? That wins you a free 5-piece order of wings! Just show I.D.

Atomic Wings built its 30 years of staying power on delivering wings made fresh in-house daily — never frozen — and in the delicious, authentic style of original Buffalo wings. Signature sauces range in heat from mild to nuclear, with flavor profiles including Jerk BBQ, Thai Chili and Garlic Parmesan. In addition to the Classic wings selection, each location features regional favorites and twists on iconic dishes. Vegetarian, vegan, halal and gluten-free diners have terrific choices as well.

Where does CEO Zak Omar see the brand heading in the future?

“Atomic Wings has been a trendsetter for 30 years, and I see us leading the way for 30 more,” he reflected. “We want to grow aggressively beyond the East Coast while we maintain our brand integrity. My goal is to take Atomic Wings across the U.S.A. and share our exciting food and flavors with more guests and wings fans!”

Zak runs Atomic Wings with his brother Ray, and theirs is a uniquely American success story. Their parents came to the U.S. as refugees in 1980 when they fled Afghanistan’s Soviet war. Zak’s first exposure to the food industry was working alongside his father Mo’s popular N.Y.C. food truck, where he served fried chicken to Wall Street workers. After graduating from Hofstra University, Zak himself worked on Wall Street as an IT specialist. While living in the Washington D.C. area, Zak was diagnosed with leukemia and returned to New York for treatment and to be closer to family. He connected with Atomic Wings Founder Adam Lippin, and purchased the company from him in 2017. What appealed to the brothers is that Atomic Wings is a true N.Y.C. company, created in their hometown. Ray Omar — a former ranger in the U.S. Army Special Forces — lives in Maryland and focuses on the company’s Mid-Atlantic operations.

Learn more about why Atomic Wings are Naturally Awesome by following on social media @AtomicWings or visiting AtomicWings.com .

About Atomic Wings

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Atomic Wings was created in 1989 out of founder Adam Lippin’s mission to share authentic New York style Buffalo wings with the world. Now with franchises and locations in the U.S. and abroad, Atomic Wings’ current owners, brothers Zak and Ray Omar, have made this dream a reality. Always fresh, never frozen natural, hormone-free chicken hand-tossed in more than 14 proprietary sauces, a classic menu, a welcoming dining experience, and a commitment to quality have allowed people everywhere to get a taste of these authentic, awesome Atomic Wings. For information go to AtomicWings.com or AtomicWings.com/franchising . Follow us on social media @AtomicWings .

