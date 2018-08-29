Nation's most scenic restaurants

Eating may be about the food and camraderie, but the view is not something to be taken for granted. OpenTable, the online restaurant-reservation service company, came out with its list of 100 most scenic restaurants and Chicago made an appearance. Read on to find out what eatery made a mark for patrons. The list was generated from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018. -- (Darcel Rockett)