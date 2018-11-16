NationalFastFoodDay: The Valley's love for fast food by the numbers

We may not want to admit it, but our area loves fast food.

It’s #NationalFastFoodDay so we’ve compiled some facts and stats for you to consider as you snack on your fries and slurp your shake:

Do you want fries with that?

As of 2016 there were 9,209 places in Pennsylvania where you might be asked that question, according to 2016 statistics from the Census Bureau. The Lehigh Valley boasts 454 fast food restaurants, employing 6,058 people who make an average of $13,205 annually. That works out to 1,464 Valley residents for each restaurant. Philadelphia has the lowest ratio, with 1,100 people for each of its 1,427 limited-service restaurants.

Maybe you shouldn’t

No, most meals you can get at a fast food joint won’t be good for you. Consider this: A Big Mac from McDonalds has 540 calories, 25 grams of protein, 28 grams of fat, 46 grams of carbs and 970 milligrams of sodium. If you eat 2,000 calories a day, the Big Mac by itself meets more than one-quarter of your daily calorie limit.

Really?

Cameron and Forest counties have one fast food restaurant each, Census Bureau statistics show.

A place to work for many

More than 124,000 people work in “limited-service restaurants” statewide, earning an average of about $13,000 per year, or about 40 percent of the state’s median salary. Wages for fast food employees rose more than 20 percent from 2012 to 2016 in Union, Elk, Bradford, Warren, Huntingdon and Clinton counties. In the Valley wages rose 6.6 percent.

What’s our favorite?

Fortune Magazine did a survey of customers to find out their favorite places to get fast food grub. Best chicken went to Chik Fil A, which have five locations in the Valley. Best sandwiches went to Wawa, with more than a dozen locations. Five Guys and Smashburger, both with Valley locations, made the best burger list.

