National Waitstaff Day: How to celebrate in Central Florida

National Waitstaff Day is observed each year on May 21. This day was created to show thanks to waitstaff for making our dining experiences more enjoyable. Servers are huge in determining if your experience is a good one or a bad one. Even if the food is fabulous, if your server’s attentiveness and attitude is not, it can change the whole experience.

How can you show your appreciation today?

Tip well. Most people who have worked in the service industry say tipping is always mandatory and a 20% tip should be the standard across the board. So, today show your appreciation by leaving a more generous tip than the standard 20%.

Leave a nice note. Just a few written words of encouragement and recognition can go a long way. Just think about how good it makes you feel when someone says nice things to you.

Give a gift. Do you have a favorite server at a favorite restaurant? Perhaps you want to recognize how much you appreciate that they know your name, or your favorite drink. Gift cards are a great way to show your appreciation.

Tell them. Imagine the number of complaints your server might hear on an average day. Today, give them verbal recognition of what a great job they are doing.

Be nice. Seriously, just be nice and courteous. It goes a long way.

If National Waitstaff Day isn’t for you, today is also American Red Cross Founder’s Day, Memo Day and Strawberries and Cream Day.

