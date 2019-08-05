National Waffle Day is Coming – Add Golden Malted Waffles to Your Menu

Glen Mills, PA (RestaurantNews.com) August 24th is National Waffle Day and now’s the time to add fresh-baked waffles to your menu. Fresh-baked waffles are proven to increase guest satisfaction and are easy to serve throughout the day for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even as a decadent dessert.

Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, makes it simple and cost effective to add waffles to your menu. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, Golden Malted provides commercial waffle irons on-loan at absolutely no cost when used with their World-Famous Mix.

For more information on Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program visit www.goldenmalted.com or call 888.596.4040