National Restaurant Association Names Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary as Chair of Board of Directors

President and CEO of America’s #1 buffet and grill selected to oversee board of directors for restaurant industry’s leading business association

Raleigh, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Corral is proud to announce that the company’s President and CEO Lance Trenary has been named chair of the National Restaurant Association Board of Directors.

Trenary joins Vice Chair Scott Redler, co-founder and COO of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, and Treasurer Jeff Lobdell, president and founder of Restaurant Partners Management, along with several newly elected directors on the board.

“I am honored to serve as chair of the National Restaurant Association Board of Directors,” Trenary said. “Our industry has shown incredible resilience over the past two years, and I look forward to working with the incredible staff at the association, as well as my colleagues on the board to find strategic and innovative ways to emerge from these challenging times.”

Marvin Irby, interim president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association and CEO of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, said in a press release that Trenary’s unique background and comprehensive knowledge will contribute a key perspective to the board during the industry’s time of rebuilding.

Trenary is also currently a trustee for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, serves on the executive committee of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association in addition to having served as a member, and serves as a member of the Women’s Foodservice Forum CEO Advisory Council. Committed to giving back, Trenary serves as a founding board member for Camp Corral, a summer camp for children of wounded or fallen military service members. He also serves on the Founder’s Circle Advisory Board for Project Healing Waters, which is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of wounded or disabled military service personnel. He is a passionate supporter of ProStart for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation and contributes time and resources to help young people explore career opportunities in the industry that he loves.

Trenary has progressed through a variety of leadership roles during his 36-year tenure at Golden Corral. He is only the third person to hold the position of CEO in the brand’s 49-year history – a role he has held since 2015. Golden Corral’s legendary endless buffet features an abundant variety of quality, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from over 100 items including USDA grilled to order steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fresh salads and more.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral , a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

