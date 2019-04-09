National Restaurant Association Forecasts Restaurants will Add 1.6 Million New Jobs by 2029; 2019 Industry Sales Projected to Reach $863 Billion

Nearly Four in 10 Operators Plan to Invest More in Off-premises Dining, according to the Association

More than Eight in 10 Operators Agree that use of Technology Provides a Competitive Advantage and Plan Investments this Year

Washington, DC (RestaurantNews.com) Today the National Restaurant Association released its 2019 State of the Restaurant Industry Report that examines significant forces impacting and shaping the restaurant industry including the economy, workforce, technology, food and menu trends, as well as developments pertaining to tableservice and limited-service restaurants. The report is an authoritative barometer on the industry, collecting and analyzing data from a variety of nationwide surveys among restaurant owners, operators, chefs and consumers.

Key findings surrounding economic conditions include:

Restaurant industry sales are forecast to reach $863 billion in 2019;

Approximately half of restaurant operators rate their business as stronger than two years ago; and

1.6 million new restaurant jobs are projected to be added by 2029.

When asked about the economy, restaurant operators are generally optimistic about business conditions. Roughly three in four operators gave ratings of ‘excellent’ or ‘good’ when asked to assess business conditions in the overall U.S. restaurant industry. However, operators are also acutely aware of competitive pressures, rising labor costs, a tighter labor market, and a complex regulatory landscape that compounds pressure on business performance and revenue.

“The restaurant industry is on a continued growth trajectory, driven by an expanding U.S. economy and positive consumer sentiment,” said Dawn Sweeney, President & Chief Executive Officer, National Restaurant Association. “2019 marks the Association’s centennial anniversary, and the comprehensive analysis contained in this report provides a firm foundation for restaurant owners and operators to make decisions about the future of their businesses.”

Off-premises and delivery options are a ‘must have’

Growing demand among consumers will make off-premises options important drivers across the industry in 2019. Thirty-eight percent of U.S. adults—including 50 percent of millennials—indicate they are more likely to have restaurant food delivered than they were two years ago. Other key takeaways surrounding off-premises and delivery include:

Nearly four in 10 operators plan to invest more capital in expanding their off-premises business in 2019;

Six in 10 family-dining, casual-dining and fast-casual operators say their takeout sales are higher than they were two years ago.

A solid majority of casual-dining (72 percent), family-dining (63 percent) and fast-casual operators (64 percent) say their delivery sales are higher than they were two years ago. Fewer than one in 10 say their delivery sales have declined.

Technology will continue to boost business

More than eight in 10 restaurant operators agree that the use of technology in a restaurant provides a competitive advantage, and many are planning to ramp up their investments in technology in 2019. Specific technologies where operators will devote more investment and resources include:

Front-of-house, customer servicing technologies such as online or app ordering, mobile payment, delivery management and reservations. Seventy percent of quickservice (where patrons generally order or select items and pay before eating) operators plan to invest on these technologies.

Back-of-house technologies such as point-of-sale, inventory and table management, customer-facing tech devices such as tablets, iPads, tableside ordering and kiosks.

“Consumer demand for greater convenience and speed will continue to accelerate, and restaurants are responding by adopting and incorporating more sophisticated layers of technology into day-to-day operations,” said Hudson Riehle, senior vice president, research and knowledge group, National Restaurant Association. “Operators across all restaurant segments will focus on building their business among millennials and younger consumers in the years ahead. To attract these digital natives we can expect the majority of operators to get creative in offering personalized incentives, deals, loyalty programs and rewards through various digital channels.”

Additionally, operators plan to tap into technology to reach diners. A majority of operators in each of the industry’s six major segments say they plan to devote more resources to both social-media and electronic marketing in 2019. And a majority of operators plan to devote more resources to customer-facing, service-based technology, such as online or app ordering, reservations, mobile payment, or delivery management.

Job growth in restaurants remains positive

According to Association analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, restaurants have added jobs with annual incomes between $45,000 and $74,999 at a rate more than three times stronger than the overall economy. Between 2010 and 2017, the number of restaurant jobs in this income range jumped 71 percent. In comparison, the total number of jobs in the economy with incomes in this range rose just 21 percent. More than any other industry in the economy, the existence of multiple restaurants in nearly every community gives employees additional opportunities for upward mobility and career growth.

For more information visit www.restaurant.org/SOI.

About National Restaurant Association

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises more than 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of more than 15.3 million employees. Together with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, the Association works to lead America’s restaurant industry into a new era of prosperity, prominence and participation, enhancing the quality of life for all we serve. For more information, visit us at Restaurant.org.

Contact:

Vanessa Sink

202-331-5900