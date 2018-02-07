National Pizza Day and Valentine's Day top this week's S. D. dining events

National Pizza Day is Friday

Allen’s New York Pizza will offer a selection of meat, vegetable and gourmet pizzas, as well as specialty pizzas, like Thai chicken, barbecue pulled pork and classic Italian, all cooked in a traditional brick oven. 6943 El Camino Real, Carlsbad. (760) 918-9999 or allensnewyorkpizza.com

Barleymash will serve its must-try flatbreads made from scratch using local beer and vegetables. The Popper flatbread is topped with applewood-smoked bacon, fresh jalapeños, cream cheese, crispy tobacco onion, ranch and habanero jelly, and it’s available for lunch or dinner. 600 Fifth Ave., downtown San Diego. (619) 255-7373 or barleymash.com

California Pizza Kitchen has launched its new cauliflower pizza crust. Made with high-quality, gluten-free ingredients, it’s lower in carbs than CPK’s classic hand-tossed dough. The pizzeria has locations in San Diego, La Jolla, Chula Vista, Solana Beach, Escondido and Temecula. cpk.com

Flippin’ Pizza will offer hand-tossed New York-style crust with no added oil, sugar or high-fructose corn syrup. The casual dining atmosphere is perfect for families, and kids will receive a piece of dough to practice their pizza-tossing skills. 7662 El Camino, Carlsbad. (760) 436-7499 or flippinpizza.com

Paradise Pizza of Carlsbad is a cheese lover’s delight, with gourmet pizzas like Brie Bliss, Beef and Blue, Chevre Specialty and Buratta. 2564 State St., Suite F, Carlsbad. (760) 729-7492 or paradisepizzainc.com

Pizza Port will offer guests a choice of original pizzas that are named after each location or Anti-Wimpy Pizzas such as the garlic veggie pizza, barbecue-bacon cheeseburger pizza, and the fresh margherita classic. 571 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad. (760) 720-7007 or pizzaport.com

Regents Pizzeria will serve guests two specialty pies through Sunday. The Chicago-style California Dreamin’ is a blend of aged mozzarella and provolone cheeses, sharp cheddar cheese, french fries, carne asada, pico de gallo and sour cream, topped with house-made tomatillo sauce. The New York-style Red, White and Blue is made with aged mozzarella and provolone cheeses, rosemary-garlic olive-oil base, Gorgonzola blue cheese, prosciutto and fresh basil. 4150 Regents Park Row, Suite 100, La Jolla. (858) 550-0406 or regentspizza.com

The Pizza Press, a newspaper-themed pizzeria, will offer classics like The Times, made with extra-virgin olive oil, mozzarella cheese, chicken, grape tomato, red onion and smoked Gouda cheese and finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, or create your own custom pizza with a selection of fresh ingredients. 2501 El Camino Real, Suite 210, Carlsbad. (760) 729-1904 or thepizzapress.com

Woodstock’s Pizza will offer its hand-tossed pepperoni pizza. Guests can add toppings like broccoli, banana peppers and Tater Tots. Complement your order with a fresh salad, like the Brother Tom’s, made with spring lettuce, sliced carrots, cucumbers and tomatoes. 6145 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, (619) 265-0999; and 1221 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach, (858) 642-6900. woodstockspb.com

Valentine’s Day is Wednesday

There is still time to make reservations for a memorable Valentine’s Day with your loved one. In case you missed last week’s Valentine’s Day restaurant roundup, here are more delectable options. Reservations are recommended.

A.R. Valentien executive chef Jeff Jackson will craft a five-course prix fixe menu with entree options such as wild striped bass, porcini-crusted filet mignon and jeweled rice in pastry. Guests will also receive a special giveaway from the chef. The Lodge at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. $135 per person; $185 with wine pairings. (858) 777-6635 or lodgetorreypines.com

Addison at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar will treat lovers to a nine-course tasting menu with courses like coquilles St.-Jacques scallops with black truffles; Koshihikari (Japanese) rice with broccoli; and duck a l’orange with beets and pistachio. $265 per person; $225 for wine pairings. 5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego. (858) 314-1900 or addisondelmar.com

Bahia Resort Hotel’s Valentine’s Day menu includes entrees like Alaskan halibut, lobster claw carbonara and Angus prime rib. 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego. $95 per couple; $15 per person for wine pairings. (858) 488-0551 or bahiahotel.com

Bar Meets Grill will offer diners a choice of one entree from three selections: short rib ravioli, Philadelphia-style strip steak or pan-seared halibut. Pala Casino Spa & Resort, 1154 Highway 76, Pala. $38 per person. (877) 946-7252 or palacasino.com

Bistro 39 will offer a three-course prix fixe dinner with entree choices such as pepper-crusted filet mignon, grilled vegetable skewers, Chef Jose’s chicken cordon bleu and herb-crusted halibut. 3939 Ocean Bluff Ave., San Diego. $39 per person. (858) 720-9500 or bistro39sandiego.com

Born & Raised in Little Italy will offer its full menu — from vegan steaks and tartare to a dry-aged duck and pork variations — on Valentine’s Day. Nothing says dessert like a seven-layer carrot cake topped with real carrots. 1909 India St., San Diego. bornandraisedsteak.com

Cafe la Rue will serve diners a three-course shareable menu featuring dishes like duo oysters and surf and turf. 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. $55 per person; $25 optional wine pairing. lavalencia.com

Campfire will offer a multicourse menu, “Cupid’s Feast.” The meal will be served family-style and will feature a few Valentine’s Day specials. Guests also have the option of ordering from the regular menu. 2725 State St., Carlsbad. $65; cocktail and wine pairing options available. (760) 637-5121 or thisiscampfire.com

Choices Buffet will serve its regular lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Valentine’s Day, priced at $23.24 per person. From 4 to 9 p.m., menu additions include Canadian lobster tail, herb-crusted rack of lamb and grilled New York steak. Pala Casino Spa & Resort, 11154 Highway 76, Pala. (877) 946-7252 or palacasino.com

The Cohn Restaurant Group’s collection of restaurants will offer an array of three- to five-course menus featuring signature dishes such as Indigo Grill’s wild blueberry-lacquererd rack of lamb, The Prado’s chocolate hazelnut mousse bar, and Island Prime/C Level’s crab-crusted Icelandic cod. For information on participating restaurants, pricing and menus, visit cohnrestaurants.com.

Crown Landing has created a “Sharing Is Caring” Valentine’s Day menu that includes options such as Mediterranean mussels, Baja snapper and chocolate strawberries with a glass of Champagne. 4000 Coronado Bay Road, Coronado. $45 per person. crownlanding.com

Cucina Sorella in Kensington and Cucina Enoteca in Del Mar will offer their regular dinner menus, as well as a menu of specials created by chef Daniel Wolinsky. Cucina Sorella, 4055 Adams Ave., San Diego; and Cucina Enoteca, 2730 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. urbankitchengroup.com

Cucina Urbana in Bankers Hill will serve a menu of specials like cocoa-dusted venison loin and baked Alaska for two. 505 Laurel St., San Diego. urbankitchengroup.com

Current & Tides’ three-course Valentine’s Day menu features a choice of seafood risotto or Wagyu ribeye steak, or crispy fried fish for two. Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa, 2000 Second St., Coronado. $100 per couple; select bottles of Valle de Guadalupe wines will be available for under $50. (619) 435-3000 or currentandtides.com

Herringbone La Jolla executive chef Jessie Glessner will prepare a four-course menu with dish options such as prime dry-aged New York steak, pan-seared scallops, lobster ravioli, seared local wild bass and duck breast. 7837 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. $88. (858) 459-0221 or herringboneeats.com/la-jolla

Hotel Republic will serve a three-course dinner prepared by executive chef JC Colón. Standout dishes include foie gras torchon served with brioche bread; roasted duck with local kumquats; and a chocolate ganache served with hazelnut gelato, candied orange and Chantilly drizzle. Available Friday-Sunday, Wednesday and Feb. 16-18. Items are available a la carte Friday through Feb. 18. 421 W. B St., San Diego. (619) 398-3100 or hotelrepublicsd.com

Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge will offer a three-course prix fixe menu with dishes like duck fettuccine and East Coast scallops. 1015 Orange Ave., Coronado. $60 per person, includes a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. leroyskitchenandlounge.com

Maretalia Ristorante will serve a three-course prix fixe menu featuring modern coastal Italian cuisine. 1300 Orange Ave., Coronado. $60 per person, includes a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. maretalia.com

Oceana Coastal Kitchen will serve a three-course prix fixe menu with dishes such as grilled Harris Ranch ribeye steak and Sea of Cortez scallops. Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, 3999 Mission Blvd., San Diego. $55 per person. (858) 539-8635 or catamaranresort.com

Parc Bistro-Brasserie will offer a special a la carte menu with entrees like roasted salmon, coq au vin, lamb shank and orange-glazed half duck. 2760 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 795-1501 or opentable.com

Searsucker Del Mar executive chef Cesar Oceguera will craft a four-course menu featuring duck (gluten-free), New York strip (gluten-free), maple corn-crusted branzino (European sea bass), and charred quail and tofu scallops (glutten-free). Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 12995 El Camino Real, Suite 121, Del Mar. $75. (858) 369-5700 or searsucker.com/del-mar

Searsucker San Diego will serve a four-course menu with options like scallops, cauliflower steak, braised pork shank and New York strip steak. All items can be prepared gluten-free upon request. 611 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $85. (619) 233-7327 or searsucker.com/san-diego-reservations

Stake Chophouse + Bar will serve a three-course menu with selections like American Wagyu steak, veal chop porterhouse and grilled prawns. 1309 Orange Ave., Coronado. $120 per person. stakechophouse.com/reservation

The Grill at The Lodge at Torrey Pines will offer a three-course prix fixe menu with filet of sole in parchment as the main course. 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. $60 per person; $80 with beer pairings; $85 with wine pairings. (858) 777-6641 or lodgetorreypines.com

The Med at La Valencia Hotel will offer a four-course dinner with dishes like lobster rillette, beef rillete and diver scallops. 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. $125 per person; $55 optional wine pairing. lavalencia.com

The Oak Room will offer a three-course prix fixe menu. Courses include king crab avocado crudo with mango jalapeño relish, Oak Room filet and lobster, and Chef Albert’s Valentine Creation. Pala Casino Spa & Resort, 11154 Highway 76, Pala. $65 per person. (877) 946-7252 or palacasino.com

