( RestaurantNews.com ) National Franchise Sales (NFS), a leading franchise business broker, announced this week that it has been tapped by FAT Brands to execute the refranchising program for their newest acquisition, the timeless All-American fast casual hamburger chain, Johnny Rockets.

NFS Principal, Alan F. Gallup leads the NFS team’s Johnny Rockets refranchising initiative. Mr. Gallup has been instrumental in numerous refranchising campaigns for other brands, and outlined the company’s goal for the program.

“The refranchising of the FAT Brand’s Johnny Rockets will reduce the company’s expansive ownership of restaurants in a variety of states, while attracting new franchisees providing new energy to the restaurants.” Gallup said.

About National Franchise Sales

National Franchise Sales is celebrating 43 years as the industry leader in franchise business brokerage, successfully assisting franchisees and franchisors in the acquisition and sale of their businesses since 1978. NFS has facilitated numerous transactions from the sale of a single unit franchise to multi-unit sales of 100+ units.

For more information contact Alan F. Gallup at (949) 428-0483 or ag@nationalfranchisesales.com

The post National Franchise Sales Kicks off the Johnny Rockets Refranchising for FAT Brands first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.