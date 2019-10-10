National Franchise Sales Facilitates Sale of 29 Applebee’s Restaurants in Midwest

National Franchise Sales (NFS) has successfully completed a transaction for 29 Applebee’s restaurants in Wisconsin.

(RestaurantNews.com) NFS client, Wisconsin Hospitality Group LLC a Multi-Unit, Multi-Brand franchisee sold their Applebee’s portfolio to existing Applebee’s franchisee Wisconsin Apple LLC, who with this purchase brought their total Applebee’s to 47 restaurants across 5 states in addition to other brands.

“The Buyer has a demonstrated history of experience in turnaround situations and the organizational infrastructure and know-how required for this acquisition.” said NFS Managing Director Helen Trent who led the transaction team.

Financing for Casual Dining listings has been challenging over the last couple of years and many lenders have shied away from this segment. However, in the past two years Applebee’s Corporate (ASI) made Executive level changes, revisions to their marketing strategy, and to the restaurant level metrics that dramatically improved this brand’s appeal to lenders. Bill Wildman and his team at Pinnacle Commercial Capital successfully sourced financing with Minnesota Community Bank.

National Franchise Sales has successfully completed multiple Applebee’s turnaround transactions in the past two years. The first two transactions have resulted in close to a 400% increase in EBITDA making these an excellent opportunity for the Buyers.

For additional information regarding this and other Applebee’s transactions, please contact Helen Trent at NFS at 949-428-0488.