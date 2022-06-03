National Franchise Sales Appoints Rebecca Black, CFE to Partner

( RestaurantNews.com ) National Franchise Sales (NFS), a leading franchise business brokerage company based in Southern California, announced today the promotion of Rebecca Black to that of Partner.

Rebecca Black joined National Franchise Sales in 2015 with a comprehensive foodservice background of more than 30 years. Within National Franchise Sales Rebecca has served her clients as a Brand Specialist for a variety of concepts and will continue that stellar work of counseling clients seeking to purchase or divest of franchise businesses. Ms. Black will assist with the continued development of market strategies as franchise resales evolve with new concepts and brands.

This new role is a natural progression for Black who during her time at NFS has risen from Advisor to Associate Partner and has demonstrated leadership and guidance throughout.

In making the announcement, Jerry Thissen, NFS Founder and President, said, “Becky has been instrumental to National Franchise Sales’ exceptional production and growth. During her tenure Becky has proven to be an asset to both the partnership team and her colleagues, mentoring Jr. Associates and leading by example. This promotion represents the confidence that the NFS Principals have in Becky’s strategic approach and engaging interaction with clients and team members.”

Rebecca holds a BS in Business Management and is a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association.

For more information, please contact Jerome J. Thissen at (949) 428-0480 x 101

About National Franchise Sales

National Franchise Sales is celebrating 44 years as the industry leader in franchise business brokerage, successfully assisting franchisees and franchisors in the acquisition and sale of their businesses since 1978. NFS has facilitated numerous transactions from the sale of a single unit franchise to multi-unit sales of 100+ units.

