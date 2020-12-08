National Franchise Sales Advisor Ritchie Labate Promoted to Managing Director

( RestaurantNews.com ) National Franchise Sales (NFS), a leading franchise business brokerage company based in Southern California, announced today the promotion of Advisor Ritchie Labate, to that of Managing Director.

Labate who within National Franchise Sales is the Brand Specialist for the Marco’s Pizza and Jamba concepts as well as other brands, participates in the resale of all the restaurant brands handled by NFS. In his expanded role, Ritchie will continue his work acquiring and maintaining strategic partnerships, as well as assisting and educating those becoming franchisees for the first time.

Ritchie has served as a Mentor for the University of California, Davis, Center for Entrepreneurship, is a contributing member of the International Franchise Professionals Group, is an “Expert Advice” Business Column Contributor for the Sacramento Business Journal, is a Certified Business Broker (CBB) and Certified Franchise Consultant (CFC). He has been honored as both Franchise Consultant of the Month and Franchise Consultant of the Year, by a large, national franchise system.

During the past four-plus decades, National Franchise Sales has built its reputation as a trusted source of knowledgeable service, growing a multi-branch network of offices nationwide.

For more information contact Michael Ingram at (949) 428-0482 or visit www.nationalfranchisesales.com .

Contact:

Michael J. Ingram

949-428-0480 ext. 103

mi@nationalfranchisesales.com

www.nationalfranchisesales.com

