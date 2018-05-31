National Donut Day: Lehigh Valley has some sweet deals, but a search for 'golden' Timbits will come up empty

Several restaurant chains are going the unconventional route to draw customers for National Donut Day. Unfortunately, their quirky promotions won't be available at any Lehigh Valley locations.

Tim Hortons - which has a downtown Allentown location at the PPL Center - says there will be hidden golden Timbits at two Tim Hortons locations in Detroit, Michigan, and at select stores in Buffalo, New York, and Columbus, Ohio on Friday.

The company says the Timbits will be honey-dipped with edible 24k gold. Customers can start 'looking' for them beginning at 6 a.m., and those who find the golden Timbits win free donuts for a year.

Then there's Burger King, which went full-on foodie by announcing the first-ever Whopper Donut.

Yes, we said Whopper Donut.

The burger chain reportedly will sell its signature burgers with the middle sliced out so the bun resembles a donut.

Sadly, those looking for the Whopper Donut will walk around Friday with an empty stomach. It will only be available at very select Burger King restaurants across the country. (A spokesperson for the chain told Delish.com the locations will be in the cities of Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, New York City and Salt Lake City only).

Other chains across the country are marking the day with freebies, including Dunkin Donuts. It's offering a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last.

Duck Donuts, which has a Lehigh Valley location at Tilghman Square in South Whitehall Township, will offer one free classic donut Friday, including bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar. There's no purchase necessary, and customers will also get a buy-one-get-one free doughnut coupon redeemable through June 17.

If these delicious donuts sound good to you, check out the review written by The Morning Call's Jennifer Sheehan when Duck Donuts opened last year.

While not a donut shop, Papa John's is offering a free order of the pizza chain's warm donut holes Friday with any online purchase. Starting June 2, customers can also use the promo code DONUT for a free order with the purchase of two pizzas.

Walmart says it will also offer one free glazed donut per customer at all Walmart stores Friday. The retailer said it expects to give away 1.2 million donuts.

Buy, Eat Local

Mary Ann Donut Kitchen at 1601 Liberty St in Allentown is offering a 'Baker's Dozen' deal for National Donut Day. That means anyone buying a dozen donuts will get 13 instead of 12.

Serving the Lehigh Valley since 1959, Mary Ann Donut Kitchen serves everything from donuts and crullers to sticky buns, bear paws and more.

Egypt Star Bakery is also a great place to stop for donuts, and conveniently has three Lehigh Valley locations. You can find them at 608 North Front Street in Allentown, 2225 MacArthur Road in Whitehall, or 45 North Front St in Coplay.

Also be sure to check out Emmaus Bakery at 415 Chestnut Street in Emmaus, or stop by the Easton Baking Co. at 34 N 7th Street in Easton. The latter is cash only.

While we're blessed with some amazing donut choices here in the Lehigh Valley, there's another place - the Frying Dutchman in downtown Kutztown - that's been doing extremely delicious doughnuts the same way for years.

We wrote about this cozy little shop back in January, and if you visit them Friday you have the option of a few different freebies. Buy a milk or chocolate milk and get a free donut, or buy a medium or large coffee and get a free donut.

The better deal from the Dutchman is this - buy a dozen donuts Friday and get a half dozen free.

Take the deal. Your coworkers will thank you.

