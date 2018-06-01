National Donut Day freebies in Baltimore

Friday is a holey holiday as we celebrate National Donut Day with free sweet treats at participating locations on June 1.

Fractured Prune: Get one free OC Sand doughnut at participating stores.

Duck Donuts: Get a free classic doughnut with no purchase necessary.

Dunkin' Donuts: Get a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase.

Krispy Kreme: Get your hands on a free, hot and delicious confection of your choice. No purchase is necessary.

Papa John's Pizza: Get a free order of warm, cinnamon sugar donut holes filled with caramel creme with online pizza purchase. Starting June 2, use code DONUT for a free order with any purchase of two pizzas.

Fun facts: The Salvation Army created the "holiday" in 1938 to commemorate female volunteers who provided donuts and coffee to soldiers on the front lines in 1917 in France during World War I. These “Donut Lassies, ” as they became known, would fry doughnuts in soldiers' helmets and serve the confection to troops to boost morale.

If you'd like to make your own doughnuts at home, the Salvation Army offers its classic and modern recipes, along with a link to donate to the nonprofit.

Connect with me: "Like" Doreen's Deals on Facebook; follow Doreen Christensen on Twitter, Facebook and GooglePlus; sign up for my Freebie Friday Newsletter.

Baltimore Sun reporter John-John Williams contributed to this article.

OTHER FREEBIES & DEALS:

Free entry at museums on June 2 and 3

South Florida Adventure Pass: Unlimited summer visits to 5 attractions for one price

Free fun at 45 hot spots with Sunny.org's 2-for-1 Summer Offers