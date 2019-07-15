National Chicken Wing Day Deals from Wing It On!

Waterbury, CT (RestaurantNews.com) This National Chicken Wing Day, Wing It On! is offering fans a one-day BOGO deal as they pay tribute to the “classic” bone-in wing. This July 29th, guests that purchase 12 classic wings, will get 6 FREE classic wings tossed in any flavor. The deal is good for call-ahead, dine-in or online orders with the promo code WIO6FREE. Fans can find the BOGO deal at any participating Wing It On! location.

“For this celebration, we’re focusing on the wing that started it all for us. Our classic bone-in wing, served extra crispy, and tossed in authentic Buffalo-quality ingredients has always been a crowd favorite and what sets WIO apart from other wing experiences.” Says Matt Ensero, CEO of Wing It On Franchising.

To add to the celebration, any fan who tags @wingiton in their National Chicken Wing Day social posts will get a chance to score a $50 Wing It On! gift card good at any Wing It On! location.

With franchise locations around Connecticut, New Hampshire, and now New Jersey, Wing It On! is one of the fastest growing chicken wing concepts in the Northeast. Since 2011 they’ve focused on giving fans a truly exceptional wing experience that starts with fresh, never-frozen classic and boneless wings, perfectly cooked and tossed in award-winning sauces and dry rubs. The line-up of bigger, juicier, hand-crafted chicken sandwiches and a selection of seasoned fries are also making fans continue to choose WIO for game time, or anytime hunger strikes.

Wing It On! continues to win reader’s poll accolades as best wings in Connecticut and New Hampshire. 2019 Best Wings – Waterbury Observer (9th consecutive year) – 2019 Bees’ Best Bites – New Britain Stadium (2nd consecutive year). 2019 Best Wings in Manchester – The Union Leader New Hampshire.

