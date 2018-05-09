On National Buttermilk Biscuit Day, Choose Only the Best: Bojangles’

Join Bojangles’ E-Club for a chance to win THE one, THE only Cajun Filet Biscuit every day for 1 year

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) National Buttermilk Biscuit Day is recognized on Monday, May 14, and you would expect Bojangles’ (NASDAQ: BOJA) to participate. After all, we’re the undisputed authority on made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, having served the best biscuits around since 1977.

You better sit down for this. We’re giving one lucky Bojangles’ fan the chance to win one bold, flavorful Bojangles’ Cajun Filet Biscuit® every day for an entire year. For a chance to win, join Bojangles’ E-Club (www.bojangles.com/eclub) by 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, May 14. If you’re already a member of our E-Club, you’re automatically eligible.

“We’re all about the biscuit, so as you can imagine, National Buttermilk Biscuit Day is important for our brand,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “What better way to celebrate than by giving a Bojangles’ fan the chance to win one Cajun Filet Biscuit every day for a year? Wherever you are, make sure you’re celebrating National Buttermilk Biscuit Day at a Bojangles’ near you.”

Even if you don’t win 365 Cajun Filet Biscuits, we have you covered. We’re offering two delicious, one-of- a-kind Cajun Filet Biscuits for just $5 at participating Bojangles’ locations. That unrivaled flavor of our unique, Cajun-spiced chicken breast filet served between a hot, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit is always available all day, every day, just like all of your favorite Bojangles’ biscuits. Of course, every Bojangles’ biscuit is made-from-scratch by a certified Master Biscuit Maker using our 48-step biscuit- making process.

Think you have what it takes to become a Bojangles’ Master Biscuit Maker? Find out for yourself on www.BojanglesBiscuits.com.

Prices mentioned do not include taxes. Pricing and participation in this promotion may vary. The National Buttermilk Biscuit Day contest winner will receive a Bojangles’ gift card to redeem their prize. Click here for contest rules.

