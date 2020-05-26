National Burger Day Deal at Del Taco, Thursday, May 28th

To celebrate National Burger Day, Del Taco is offering a Buy One, Get One deal on its fan-favorite Double Del Cheeseburger! The offer will be valid from 5/27-5/31 through the Del Taco app. Price and participation may vary.

The Double Del Cheeseburger is made with two 100% beef patties, two slices of American cheese, two fresh tomato slices, burger sauce, crisp lettuce, and diced onions, all stacked together on a grilled sesame seed bun.

While Del Taco is known for its variety of Mexican favorites, such as tacos, burritos and nachos, the brand also has a fan following due to its American classics, such as burgers, Crinkle-Cut fries and shakes.

Fun Fact: Cheeseburgers and fries have been on the brand’s menu since the first Del Taco opened back in 1964!

Guests can get their Del Taco favorites via drive-thru, delivery and take out options (participation may vary by restaurant). Order ahead for pick up OR order delivery through the Del Taco app, or via one of Del Taco’s delivery partners: Postmates, DoorDash and Grubhub.

More info can be found at https://deltaco.com/deliverydeals