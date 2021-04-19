Nathan’s Famous Signs Deal With Ghost Kitchen Brands to Open 100 Non-traditional Locations by End Of 2021

Partnership includes 60 Kitchens in the US and 40 in Canada

Jericho, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nathan’s Famous, Inc. , the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced today its partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands (GKB). The partnership with Nathan’s Famous and Wings of New York, Nathan’s recently launched virtual kitchen brand, will help Nathan’s continue to bring their new menu to consumers across US and Canada with 60 non-traditional locations to the U.S. and 40 to Canada by the end of 2021. Many of these new kitchens will live inside Walmart stores offering some seating, and all locations included in the deal will offer carry-out and third-party delivery.

“We’re excited to continue our expansion across the US and Canada, and this partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands grows our footprint even more,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “We look forward to beginning this journey with GKB in their current kitchens and cities, with hopes of continued expansion over the coming years.”

Ghost Kitchen Brands will be selling Nathan’s Famous new menu as well as their recently launched Wings of New York virtual kitchen concept in their kitchens, with plans to grow up to 150 new locations by next year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nathan’s Famous, an iconic brand synonymous with American tradition and the flavor of New York,” said George Kottas, Founder and CEO of Ghost Kitchen Brands. “As we continue to grow and reinvent the restaurant industry with our unique restaurant concept, we take pride in helping iconic brands scale to reach and serve more customers, allowing customizations and combinations with other brands, all in the convenience of one order.”

For fans in the US, they will be able to order Nathan’s menu items such as the brand’s world-famous hot dogs and crinkle cut fries, the NY Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda, as well as the brands new line of premium burgers and fried chicken sandwiches, as well as the Wings of New York wings and tenders a la carte, wings and French fry combos and Harlem-style chicken and waffles. Canadian consumers will now have a sampling of Nathan’s Famous menu at their fingertips.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and fourteen foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

About Ghost Kitchen Brands

Ghost Kitchen Brands has partnered with famous restaurant brands, iconic consumer packaged goods and the most innovative technology companies to create the utmost advanced and scalable Ghost Kitchen concept. With a portfolio of over 20+ brands and growing, each optimized kitchen freshly prepares those branded products like a one-stop food court for walk-ins or 3rd party delivery customers. With the potential to open 365/24/7, customers are offered access to all our brands in a single order and a single delivery or pickup. With locations that are stand alone, in malls and in big box stores, Ghost Kitchen Brands reaches discerning consumers when, where, and how they want their favorite eats. For additional information, please visit www.ghostkitchenbrands.com and social media pages – Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

