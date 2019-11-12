Nathan’s Famous Partners With Two Agencies as Iconic Brand Increases Focus on Franchise Sales

New York Favorite Hires Goji Creative and Trevelino/Keller to Help Drive Franchise Sales

Jericho, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Nathan’s Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced today its partnerships with Goji Creative and Trevelino/Keller.

“It’s truly an exciting time for the Nathan’s Famous brand as we look toward 2020,” stated James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “It’s been roughly six months since I joined this incredible team, and the headway we’ve made since gives me great excitement. We expect these two agencies will not only help position Nathan’s for success in 2020 but for many years to come. We are excited to show the franchise world all the great things we’ve been working on recently.”

Goji Creative

Goji Creative, a Laguna Beach, CA creative agency is tapped by the brand to cover many new initiatives, including new product creative offerings and menu design, branding and identity, and new store design and development.

“As a New York native, this win was especially sweet for me, having grown up with Nathan’s Famous,” stated Ken Stetter, Founder of Goji Creative. “As their business embarks on an increased focus on growing franchise sales, we’ve been tasked with establishing Nathan’s Famous as the Flavor of New York with an updated menu, and new store design that we hope to launch in 2020. It’s an incredible time to work with this brand.”

Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller, a full service digital public relations and marketing firm based in Atlanta, has joined the team to help with marketing design and strategy, executive visibility, and public relations for the brand’s franchise sales efforts.

“Nathan’s Famous is a classic in every sense of the word, and we believe it has the brand reputation and name recognition to expand its hot dog phenomenon into other competitive menu segments,” stated Dean Trevelino, Principal, Trevelino/Keller. “For the prospective franchisee, they will be excited to understand the AUV potential of a brand that’s been a part of New York for more than 100 years, the most visible city in the world.”

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Nathan’s Famous, visit http://franchise.nathansfamous.com.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and fourteen foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan’s was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About Goji Creative

With offices in Laguna Beach, Calif., and Greenville, SC, GOJI Creative is an award-winning advertising agency serving the quick service and fast-casual restaurant sectors. Founded by a former rocket scientist, services include product ideation, mega movie partnerships, in-store merchandising, broadcast, social media, word-of-mouth marketing, and franchise development. For more information on GOJI, please visit http://www.gojicreativellc.com.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging and middle market companies across seven practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Lifestyle and Environment. Its services include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative agency, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm recently ranked nationally in 11 industry segments and either #1 or #2 in 10 of the 11 among Atlanta firms. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

