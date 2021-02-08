Nathan’s Famous Opens 100th Ghost Kitchen Since Pandemic Began

Iconic New York Brand Now Offers Virtual Kitchen Concepts Across the Globe

Jericho, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nathan’s Famous, Inc. , the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced today the opening of its 100th ghost kitchen since June 2020. The ghost kitchens, which offer both the Nathan’s Famous menu as well as the recently launched virtual kitchen concept Wings of New York, are open across the globe, ranging from markets like Dubai to Florida. Both brands currently have signed agreements to open an additional 45 locations in the coming months.

“We are proud to open our 100th ghost kitchen location with an independent restaurant in Brooklyn,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “Opening virtual kitchens has been part of our overall restaurant strategy for some time, with our first partnership being with Franklin Junction in 2020. We want to bring the Flavor of New York to more guests through these great partners. While Nathan’s and Wings of New York are different in their offerings and menus, they both share the focus on ensuring all menu items are ‘Memorable, Craveable and Instagrammable’. Our goal with these ghost kitchens is not just to grow our brand around the world, but also help other restaurants by providing them additional business during these turbulent times for the industry.”

This Brooklyn ghost kitchen, which opened at the local restaurant The Black Iron Burger, will provide customers both Nathan’s Famous and Wings of New York menus, which are also available through third-party delivery across the United States. In addition to Franklin Junction, Nathan’s Famous also partnered with REEF in 2020 to expand across the U.S. alongside its many independent restaurants. With locations varying from the tri-state area to Kentucky and Florida, Nathan’s has future plans to open locations in Pennsylvania and California. Both brands have also recently opened kitchens in Ireland and Dubai with future plans to open in Canada and Europe this coming year.

To view images of Nathan’s Famous new menu items, visit here .

To learn more Nathan’s Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com .

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 12 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell & Co.; the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a “joint employee” or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Kate Laird

Trevelino/Keller

404-214-0722 x125

klaird@trevelinokeller.com

The post Nathan’s Famous Opens 100th Ghost Kitchen Since Pandemic Began first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.