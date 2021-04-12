Nathan’s Famous Launches Value Menu Featuring Old Favorites and New Items

Eight value menu items range from $4 to $7, and are available all day, every day

Jericho, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nathan’s Famous, Inc. , the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced today the launch of its new value menu, featuring items from the current menu, as well as new recipes, all between $4 and $7. The launch of the Nathan’s Famous value menu provides expanded premium menu options for value conscious customers, making Nathan’s Famous more accessible for any occasion and any budget.

“For more than 100 years, Nathan’s Famous has been one of America’s top destinations for great food fast, and our goal with this new value menu launch is to make it accessible too,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “We’ve spent the past two years evolving the menu to focus on premium offerings that are memorable, craveable and Instagrammable. These new value menu items offer that same level of appeal, but at a lower price point, providing real value to our customers. Fans of the brand will see their favorites like the hot dog and hand-dipped corn dog, while also getting a chance to taste some new takes on our recent hand-dipped chicken menu evolution, as well as a new version of our famed NY Cheesesteak.”

Nathan’s Famous value menu features the following items:

$4 Menu

Inside Out Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Plain Hot Dog

$5 Menu

Hand-dipped Popcorn Chicken

Hand-dipped Pickle Chips

$6 Menu

Hand-dipped Corn Dog

1/4lb NY Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$7 Menu

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Sticky, Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nathan’s Famous will test the new value menu in select stores in New York and Florida, launching at its newest location in Miami at 8946 SW 40th Street, in early April. Following the test, the value menu will roll out nationwide in the coming months. Fans can order both instore or through their favorite third-party delivery apps including UberEats, DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates.

To view images of Nathan’s Famous new Value Menu items, visit here .

To learn more Nathan’s Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com .

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 16 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

