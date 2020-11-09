Nathan’s Famous Launches New Chicken Wings and Waffles Virtual Concept, Wings of New York

The Flavor of New York, Nathan’s Famous Meets Need of Wings Through Delivery

Jericho, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nathan’s Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced today the launch of its new brand, Wings of New York. Wings of New York is a virtual concept offering New York style wings as well as Harlem-style chicken and waffles. The roll out of this concept will only be available through third-party delivery initially in the New York Tri-State area, with expansion plans across the US in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to launch Wings of New York and provide our fans with high-quality wings, hand-dipped chicken tenders and Harlem-style malted waffles through delivery,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “We’ve worked non-stop with our team as well as our culinary consultant Chef Mark Miller, to develop the menu with flavors that will resonate well with wings and waffle lovers all over.”

Wings of New York will offer customers a variety of menu options including wings and tenders a la carte, wings and French fry combos and Harlem-style chicken and waffles. The brand will offer over a dozen different wing sauces ranging from Classic Buffalo and Creamy Mild Buffalo to Carolina Reaper and Ghost Pepper, as well as a signature Buffalo sauce created by culinary consultant and James Beard Award Winner Mark Miller. The fries can be served alongside wings or loaded with an assortment of toppings including the NY Cheesesteak fries by Pat LaFrieda, while the waffles, which can also be served a la carte, will be topped with real maple syrup and butter. The menu also features two waffle dessert options – a Waffle Sundae and a Waffle Shake.

The brand, which will utilize Nathan’s Famous kitchens as their Wings of New York ghost kitchens, has launched on UberEats, DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in the New York area with plans to expand in the coming weeks. Additionally, Wings of New York and Nathan’s Famous have partnered with Kitopi, a cloud kitchen platform, to deliver the menu to customers in the UAE starting next month.

To learn more about Nathan’s Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and eleven foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan’s was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

About Wings of New York

Wings of New York is a virtual restaurant concept under the restaurant Nathan’s Famous. Wings of New York offers customers wings and tenders a la carte, wing and French fry combos and Harlem-style chicken and waffles. The menu features 14 different wing sauces ranging from Creamy Mild Buffalo to Ghost Pepper Reaper, with a signature Buffalo sauce created by culinart consultant Mark Miller. The menu is available through delivery only on UberEats, Postmates, GrubHub and DoorDash.

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell & Co.; the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a “joint employee” or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

