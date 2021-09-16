Nathan’s Famous Launches New Bacon Cheddar Cheesy Burger in Celebration of National Cheeseburger Day

Burger Features Iconic New York Brand’s Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Available for a Limited Time Starting September 18

Jericho, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nathan’s Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces the launch of its newest menu item, the Bacon Cheddar Cheesy Burger, just in time for National Cheeseburger Day on September 18. The burger features fresh Angus beef, Applewood smoked bacon, and Nathan’s hot, real cheddar cheese sauce.

“We continue to expand our menu based on our customers’ feedback and preferences, and this burger is no exception,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “This LTO will be one of the largest in the brand’s history as the Bacon Cheddar Cheesy Burger will not only be available through our franchisees but also through our ghost kitchen partners to expand it throughout the U.S. and abroad. We can’t wait for our customers to try it!”

Nathan’s Famous recently partnered with Punchh, an email distribution platform that will distribute Nathan’s Famous coupons, as well as launch a delivery specific website – www.wedelivertheflavorofnewyork.com – to allow for customers to be able to order Nathan’s Famous faster. Customers will be able to receive a coupon for the new burger once they join the Nathan’s Famous coupon club. Additionally, guests can order the Bacon Cheddar Cheesy Burger on the WeDeliver website from participating locations.

To view images and video of the Nathan’s Famous Cheddar Cheesy Burger, click here .

To sign up for Nathan’s Famous coupon club, visit here .

To order Nathan’s Famous, visit www.wedelivertheflavorofnewyork.com .

To learn more Nathan’s Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com .

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 18 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

