Nathan’s Famous Launches Brand’s First Natural Casing Footlong Hot Dog in 100+ Year History

The new hot dog is available online, and will be available in participating restaurants starting this week

Jericho, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nathan’s Famous, Inc. , the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced today the creation of its first footlong* hot dog, because there’s never too much of a good thing. The footlong hot dog features all the makings of a Nathan’s Famous hot dog – the natural casing and the Nathan’s Famous secret spice recipe – with just more to love.

“Indulgence isn’t a bad thing, especially when it comes to a Nathan’s Famous hot dog,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “Whether you like it plain, or with just a little Nathan’s Famous mustard, or you go all out with our world-famous chili cheese dog, a Nathan’s Famous hot dog is certainly a treat. We figured, especially given the year we’ve all had, why not double down on that indulgence and offer twice the taste, because sometimes size does matter.”

The Nathan’s Famous footlong hot dog launched exclusively on Nathan’s online store in April. Fans from the around the country can choose from three footlong hot dog kits, the Footlong Chili Cheese Lovers kit featuring 24 footlong hot dogs with buns, chili and cheddar cheese sauce and French fries, and the Footlong Hot Dog Meal Kit which includes footlong hot dogs and buns, Sauerkraut and French fries, available in quantities of 12 or 24.

The brand is now rolling out the new dog in participating stores nationwide this week.

To view images of Nathan’s Famous footlong hot dog, visit here .

To learn more Nathan’s Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com .

* Approximate length before cooking at least 12 inches.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 17 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell & Co.; the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a “joint employee” or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Kate Laird

Trevelino/Keller

404-214-0722 x125

klaird@trevelinokeller.com

