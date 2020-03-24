Nathan’s Famous Helps Local Community, Donates Burgers to NYC Food Bank

Amid slowing restaurant sales, closed dining rooms and layoffs across the industry, restaurants have found a way to create a bright spot among the influx of perishable food that should not go to waste. Nathan’s Famous is joining the cause by donating 7,000 burgers to the New York City Food Bank. With this donation, Nathan’s hopes to provide for the increase of families who are food insecure in the New York area during this time and encourage other restaurants to do the same.

“Amidst slowing restaurant patronage, restaurants are left with an influx of perishable food that shouldn’t go to waste,” said James Walker, Senior Vice President, Nathan’s Famous Restaurants. “At Nathan’s Famous corporate stores in New York, we realized we had 7,000 fresh angus burgers that would go uncooked. We know there are many in the city that need food, and supplies are beginning to dwindle, especially with the influx of food insecure families who rely on school meals to feed their children. We choose to donate these burgers to the Food Bank of New York, and we’re calling on all restaurants nationwide to do the same. It’s a difficult time for all restaurants, but if we can do some good amidst the uncertainty, we should.”