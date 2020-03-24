Nathan’s Famous Helps Local Community, Donates Burgers to NYC Food Bank

Amid slowing restaurant sales, closed dining rooms and layoffs across the industry, restaurants have found a way to create a bright spot among the influx of perishable food that should not go to waste. Nathan’s Famous is joining the cause by donating 7,000 burgers to the New York City Food Bank. With this donation, Nathan’s hopes to provide for the increase of families who are food insecure in the New York area during this time and encourage other restaurants to do the same.
“Amidst slowing restaurant patronage, restaurants are left with an influx of perishable food that shouldn’t go to waste,” said James Walker, Senior Vice President, Nathan’s Famous Restaurants. “At Nathan’s Famous corporate stores in New York, we realized we had 7,000 fresh angus burgers that would go uncooked. We know there are many in the city that need food, and supplies are beginning to dwindle, especially with the influx of food insecure families who rely on school meals to feed their children. We choose to donate these burgers to the Food Bank of New York, and we’re calling on all restaurants nationwide to do the same. It’s a difficult time for all restaurants, but if we can do some good amidst the uncertainty, we should.”
Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and fourteen foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan’s was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit their website at www.nathansfamous.com.