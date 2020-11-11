Nathan’s Famous Expands Through Third Party Delivery to Canada

Iconic Brand Brings The Flavor Of New York to Vancouver

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nathan’s Famous, Inc. , the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, today announces the expansion of their menu offerings to Vancouver, Canada. The menu will be available to consumers through Uber Eats third-party delivery only now, and then in approximately two weeks SkinTheDishes and then DoorDash. Nathan’s Famous will offer its classic hot dog and fries as well as its expanded menu featuring premium burgers, hand-dipped chicken favorites and more.

“We are excited to bring the Nathan’s Famous menu to Vancouver, British Columbia for the first time in the brand’s history,” said James Walker, SVP, Restaurants. “We are confident that the brand will resonate well with the community in Vancouver and we look forward to partnering with Uber Eats and other platforms to continue to deliver the flavor of New York.”

This continued expansion through ghost kitchens makes Nathan’s Famous available in 12 countries around the world. The menu will include Nathan’s Famous signature hot dogs and crinkle cut fries, as well as premium Canadian beef burgers, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, premium milkshakes and much more. Nathan’s Famous, which just launched a new brand, Wings of New York, has also recently expanded their menu offerings in the Middle East through a partnership with Kitopi as well as Ireland through a partnership with Eddie Rockets.

To learn more about Nathan’s Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com .

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 12 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan’s was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

