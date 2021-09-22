Nathan’s Famous Continues International Expansion with European Push to Offer Hot Dogs in France

Brand teams up with Tommy’s Café to bring Nathan’s Hot Dogs to France for the first time; will attend Franchise Shows in Paris, London, and the Anuga show in Cologne

Jericho, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nathan’s Famous, Inc. , the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces a new collaboration with Tommy’s Diner, a 50’s throwback American diner based in France, to offer its hot dogs in all locations across the country, making it the first time Nathan’s Famous is served in France. This relationship continues Nathan’s Famous growth in Europe and beyond.

“Nathan’s Famous is known the world over, which is why we’ve had such great success in recent years growing in the Middle East, Asia, and Great Britain,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “This new relationship with Tommy’s is a big step for us as we look to see that growth spread throughout Europe, and we’re excited that they are our first French outpost and will be one of the first internationally to have our foot-long hot dog.”

The brand will attend Anuga , the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry, for the first time. Visitors of the show can find Nathan’s Famous in Hall 9.1 at Stand B021, October 9 -13. Prior to Anuga, Nathan’s Famous will also attend Franchise Expo Paris from September 26-29 (Stand: V85) and the International Franchise Show London, October 1-2 (Stand: US09).

“We’re excited to head to Cologne for the Anuga show as it’s one of the largest trade fairs for the international food industry,” continues Walker. “With so many vendors across a variety of product segments, we know it’s the perfect fit for Nathan’s Famous.”

To learn more about Nathan’s Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com and for franchising information, visit https://franchise.nathansfamous.com .

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 18 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

