Nathan’s Famous Adds to Hand-Dipped Chicken Sandwich Menu, New Additions Feature Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs





Jericho, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nathan’s Famous, Inc. , the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced today new additions to its recently evolved line of chicken sandwiches. The two new additions, the Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich and Sticky, Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich, will feature the more flavorful boneless, skinless chicken thigh, unique to QSR and Fast Casual restaurants, but popular with chefs and foodies across the country.

“We continue to evolve our menu based on customer preference and feedback, and the two new chicken sandwiches are no exception,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “After a great deal of research and development, we found that the use of the chicken thigh gave our new sandwiches a flavor punch, offering a juicier and more intense flavor due to the dark meat. We believe the addition of the Nashville Hot Sauce and Koji Sticky, Spicy Sauce make these two sandwiches some of the most flavorful options in the industry.”

The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and Sticky, Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich both include the more flavorful chicken thigh opposed to the chicken breast. The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich features a chicken thigh hand-dipped in batter, fried and tossed with Nashville hot sauce, served on a buttered and toasted Turano roll with mayo and crinkle cut pickle slices. The Sticky, Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich features a chicken thigh marinated overnight in Koji Sticky Spicy Sauce, served on a Turano roll, topped with slaw, Nathan’s own sticky, spicy sauce, green onions and sesame seeds.

Both sandwiches are a part of Nathan’s Famous new value menu and are offered for $7 each. Currently, fans can find the chicken sandwiches in select stores in New York and Florida, with a planned roll out nationwide in the coming months.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 16 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell & Co.; the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a “joint employee” or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Kate Laird

Trevelino/Keller

404-214-0722 x125

klaird@trevelinokeller.com

