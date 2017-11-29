Nashville’s Music Row Welcomes Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Award-Winning Sandwich Concept Now Serving Tennessee Residents

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) To the good fortune of all sandwich fanatics in ‘Music City’, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop officially opened its doors at its first restaurant in Tennessee, located in capital city of Nashville. Capriotti’s brings its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand shredding them every morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. The restaurant’s award-winning sandwiches include the acclaimed best-seller, The Bobbie, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and a touch of mayo on a freshly-made roll, among others.

The new Capriotti’s restaurant is the first for the state, and also the first location for its franchisees. The franchisees, who have been a part of the “music row” community for over 20 years, are passionate about great sandwiches. After discovering Capriotti’s while on the road, they knew they had to bring the concept to Nashville. The goal was simple – to be able to eat Capriotti’s sandwiches without having to jump on a plane.

This will also be the first location for manager Kimball Lybbert. Lybbert was brought on due to his years of experience and expertise in the restaurant industry, along with his passion for the Capriotti’s dynamic.

“I am ecstatic to be amongst the team opening the first Capriotti’s shop in the state, along with bringing the quality of the Capriotti’s namesake to the local community,” said Kimball Lybbert, the general manager of Capriotti’s Nashville. “We’re looking forward to serving the neighborhood and being a part of the upcoming Midtown movement, and establishing ourselves as the go-to sandwich shop on our block.”

On December 1, 2017, Capriotti’s will formally celebrate its grand opening in Nashville by awarding the first 100 guests in line free subs for a year.

“The excitement we’ve already seen from the Nashville community proves that this is going to be a monumental opening for the brand,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s. “I have no doubts that the music capital of our nation will welcome our subs and make Capriotti’s a neighborhood staple.”

Capriotti’s is located at 105 17th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203. For additional information, please call 615-988-7733 or visit www.capriottis.com.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Company

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, is an award-winning sandwich shop that remains true to their 40 year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti’s fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the “10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich” by USA Today and many “Best of” awards across the country. Capriotti’s cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. including: Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Washington D.C. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

