San Ramon, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Straw Hat Pizza will be adding a new and tasty flavor of wings to our amazing appetizer menu. Nashville Hot Wings are a popular flavor that is growing in popularity. It is a tangy sauce that starts off with a ton of flavor and then the heat kicks in. It is now available at participating locations in either our regular chicken wing or boneless wings.

When Straw Hat Pizza was founded in 1959, wings were not on the menu. Eventually Straw Hat Pizza added hot wings to the lineup. In later years they launched additional flavors as well as boneless wings. Nashville Hot Sauce is a great addition to our wing lineup. Other flavors Straw Hat Pizza sells are Hot, BBQ, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, and Teriyaki. (Available flavors vary by location.)

“Appetizers are our second biggest sales category after pizza and we continue to add great options to improve it. Nashville Hot Sauce is a trending flavor and has done well in our testing.” said Scott Mason, Director of Operations for the Straw Hat Pizza chain.

Founded in 1959 and celebrating its 61st year in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza,” comprised of numerous locations in the Western U.S. and is poised for rapid growth.

Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. For more information about Straw Hat Pizza, visit www.StrawHatPizza.com or for information about opening your own Straw Hat Pizza visit: www.StrawHatPizzaFranchising.com

The post Nashville Hot Wings Now Available at Straw Hat Pizza first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.