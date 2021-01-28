Nashville Hot Chicken Now Offering Franchise Opportunities

Drive-Through Location Opening in June 2021 in Bellflower, CA

Pacoima, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nashville Hot Chicken , a casual fast-food restaurant that is rapidly growing famous for its hot chicken dishes, is now offering franchise opportunities nationwide as well as internationally. The new franchise options include several affordable business models, such as store fronts, food trucks and ghost kitchens starting at $15,000. The company is open to accepting franchise fees in cryptocurrencies, an industry first.

Nashville Hot Chicken serves Nashville style chicken tenders and sandwiches. The restaurant was originally launched as a ghost kitchen concept in 2018 in Pacoima, California. One year later, a second location opened as a food truck, which is now permanently located in Hollywood.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Nashville Hot Chicken became a franchise and began offering profitable franchise opportunities. The rapidly expanding company also began work on their first drive-through location in 2021, which is located in Bellflower, California. The drive-through location is currently undergoing renovations and is expected to open in June 2021.

Founder and CEO Tigran Melkonyan said, “Nashville Hot Chicken’s mission is to expand worldwide, given the scalable nature of our food concept. This can only be done by creating what you wished existed! So here we are, ready to provide a long-lasting relationship and solid long-term support to our franchisees, while growing together as a profitable company. We strive for constant improvement and value innovation and cutting-edge technology.”

Nashville Hot Chicken has more than five years of experience in the fast-food industry – with a proven capability in casual, quick service. The company is growing, due to trends in consumer preferences and tastes. Research shows that around 60% of Americans preferred not to cook at home in 2020. The Food Industry Market share was $720 Billion in 2020, but dominated by just a handful of major companies. “The US Food Service market has plenty of room for newcomers,” Melkonyan added. “Let us show you how to build a profitable, sustainable business based on these promising trends and our unique franchise program.”

Nashville Hot Chicken has three delivery concepts to assist prospective business owners with entry into the lucrative food service market. The ghost kitchen is a digital model restaurant with a delivery only concept, where food is sold exclusively online through delivery apps. The franchise fee for a ghost kitchen is an affordable $15,000. The franchise fee for a Nashville Hot Chicken food truck is also $15,000. To get started with the store front model, the franchise fee investment is $25,000.

The company is blazing a trail in the use of cryptocurrencies. Guests can pay for their orders using crypto wallets. In addition, Nashville Hot Chicken will allow franchisees to pay their franchise fees using Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Ethereum. They are the first franchise ever to accept cryptocurrency in these ways. As such, Nashville Hot Chicken is part of a growing trend of cryptocurrency use in conventional business transactions. Indeed, according to techjury.com, Bitcoin alone accounted for $6 billion in transactions on a daily basis in 2020.

The menu for Nashville Fried Chicken is simple and consists of spicy chicken sandwiches and tenders as well as French fries. There are six different flavors to choose from to spice up the chicken ranging from regular to very spicy. The heat levels include Plain Jane, Mildy Cyrus, Blazin and Hail Mary. Customers can choose Buffalo Ranch or Backyard BBQ. The menu also includes a shrimp sandwich and coleslaw. Appetizers include cream cheese stuffed jalapeno poppers, golden fried popcorn shrimp served with their signature pink sauce and bite sized mac and cheese bites.

For more information about starting a Nashville Hot Chicken franchise, please visit https://nashvillehotchicken.menu/franchise-inquiry/

Media Contact:

info@nashvillehotchicken.menu

323-633-8337

The post Nashville Hot Chicken Now Offering Franchise Opportunities first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.