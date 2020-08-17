Nashville-based Shoney’s Enters the Hot Chicken War and America’s Dinner Table is Playing for Keeps

Shoney’s Launches Nashville Hot Chicken and Industry Gurus Say Both Timing and Concept Fit the Times

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) As some restaurants are feeling the heat of challenging times, America’s Dinner Table is turning up the heat with the launch of Shoney’s Nashville Hot Chicken and industry followers think the timing and direction are right given the situation and current consumer preferences.

Following a test run that exceeded its own high expectations for taste of product, purchase intent and, of course, value, the Nashville-based family dining icon will put fire where its guests’ mouths are, adding Shoney’s Nashville Hot Chicken to its All You Care To East Fresh Food Bar and/or its Comfort Classics Meals. The Nashville Hot Chicken Comfort Classics Meal is served with macaroni & cheese, seasoned green beans and a cornbread muffin for $7.99. The type of serving options are subject to local health department guidelines for serve-yourself food offerings.

Industry experts report that even through the crisis, consumers still crave chicken, especially hot chicken, based on product loyalty, and for lack of a better-known sentiment: poultry travels well and beef does not.

GrubHub reports spikes in spicy chicken sales in the triple digits as the offering satisfies two key consumer demands: bold flavor and comfort. Nation’s Restaurant News, the universally-recognized authority of the industry, says that chicken sales were up going into the situation and have accelerated during it.

“We hear you America and we’ve been through thick and thin together,” stated Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “If we can offer freshly prepared Shoney’s Nashville Hot Chicken with the kind of flavorful heat that only a Nashville-based American icon could bring, we’re doing our part.”

Mr. Davoudpour proudly reports his team’s culinary experts have worked non-stop to produce the best Nashville Hot Chicken in the world. Early reviews support his vision:

“It’s the bomb. I’m from Nashville and have tried it all, this is for real.”

“The new Shoney’s Nashville Hot Chicken is delicious. I live here and am amazed that a family dining concept can introduce an item that will stand up with specialty restaurants whose sole business is hot chicken.”

“I grabbed a thigh and must have missed a siren warning or something. My eyes were watering and I drank 3 glasses of water. Yet, it’s more about the flavor than the heat. The heat will get your attention, but the flavor will keep it.”

Shoney’s is always dependable and the best meal for the dollar ever yet this caught me by surprise. I would return to Shoney’s more often with this on the menu. I am proud of them for stepping up, recognizing a guest need and delivering a product that exceeds all expectations.”

America’s Dinner Table for 73 years with its industry-acclaimed response to guest demand for freshly-prepared, high-quality food at a great value with friendly service, Shoney’s has added its new fire cracker to complement its staple Crispy Fried Chicken every day at participating restaurants.

Shoney’s, always on-trend while not trendy has collected industry accolades for seven decades plus. The brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News .

Shoney’s was praised for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it. Its category leadership, relevance and impact on family dining was recently captured in a column in Columbia, Tennessee’s newspaper: Columbia Daily Herald .

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising , following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ .

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is headquartered in Nashville, operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. For 73 years, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/ . You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com