NAPA Kitchen and Wine Joins Westchester Commons Grand Opening January 24, 2022

Richmond, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) NAPA Kitchen and Wine officially opened its doors in Westchester Commons in Midlothian, Virginia on January 24th.

Local restauranteur Dennis Barbaro introduced his newest concept to join the Westchester Commons retail portfolio with a West Coast-style inspired concept, NAPA Kitchen and Wine. Barbaro is the Founder and CEO of local grown favorite Sedona Taphouse.

“The response to NAPA has been remarkable,” says DJB Hospitality LLC/ Sedona Taphouse/NAPA Kitchen and Wine. Restaurant Founder and CEO, Dennis Barbaro. “A cornerstone to our success is our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve.”

“NAPA Kitchen and Wine will be a place to celebrate great wines and food in a rustic yet sophisticated environment with a laid-back Cali vibe,” said Barbaro. “The menu encompasses all the fresh flavors found on the West Coast including, fresh seafood, hand-cut steaks, farm-fresh produce, and daily chef specials. We also offer Prohibition-era cocktails and martinis,” according to Barbaro.

The 6700 square foot restaurant features natural woods and stone, a self-serve wine lounge, an exhibition kitchen, and an outdoor bar with a wood-burning fireplace.

“Our award-winning Executive Chef Todd Johnson is the former owner of Mezzanine,” said Barbaro. “He is creating a menu that is contemporary yet accessible with bold, innovative, and exciting flavor profiles.” Chef Todd Johnson’s affection for West Coast cuisine was cemented during his two years as Sous Chef to Wolfgang Puck in the famed Spago Restaurant.

In addition, Chef Johnson brings his experiences and skills that he has honed working in kitchens in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India.

The relationships he has built with local farmers and suppliers over the years he has brought to NAPA Kitchen and Wine so that he can remain true to what all his mentors taught him about good, fresh local ingredients. As Chef Johnson says, “Great food begins with great ingredients.”

Joining Executive Chef Todd Johnson is Virginia-born and raised Sous Chef Greg Smiley. Having previously been at Italian restaurant Al Dente and favored seafood restaurant Pescados, Chef Smiley is an award-winning chef bringing 25 years of culinary creativity and passion. Chef Smiley remarked, “I am excited to be a part of NAPA’s culinary team using local, fresh ingredients and creating contemporary dishes with a West Coast flavor.”

The carefully curated wine list has a strong focus on California producers. Guests can become members of NAPA’s Wine Club and enjoy member benefits, which include two complimentary wine tastings, exclusive pricing on up to three bottles of select wines each month, and ten percent off food. The restaurant’s large wine tasting bar and display area will feature an elevated wine-by-the-glass program with extensive selections.

“We’re excited to bring this exceptional dining concept to Westchester Commons,” said Barbaro. “Our scratch menu items will be made with locally sourced, fresh, and natural ingredients. NAPA’s emphasis is on fresh seafood, steaks, salads, sushi, bowls, and guests can choose from a variety of shared plates while enjoying a unique, hand-crafted cocktail or premium select wines.”

All proceeds from the opening night were donated to Richmond Friends of the Homeless, a nonprofit organization founded to strengthen and enrich the community life of those living in poverty all around us. Nourishing meals and food baskets are available for the marginalized seven days a week through program sites, striving to alleviate hunger. Homeless veterans, children with empty pantries at home, seniors barely existing on Social Security, those battling mental illness and addictions – men, women, and children of all ages welcome. To date over four million meals served.

Camp Camille is an award-winning children’s program, which is an extension of Richmond Friends of the Homeless, which offers unique experiences to inner-city children who are going without. Field trips include Bush Gardens, the Science Museum of Virginia, Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, swim, and skate parties. Clothing, back-to-school supplies, food, and toiletries are available for the children. “What better use of time and resources, than to invest in the life of a child in need? These deposits made in their memory banks will encourage them and last a lifetime.” Said Founder and President Shawnee Hanson.

“It has been our great honor to support this wonderful organization over the years,” said Julie Barbaro.

For more information, please visit nkwine.com .

Contact:

Ruth Zajur

Director of Marketing

r.zajur@djbhospitality.com

804-539-2232

The post NAPA Kitchen and Wine Joins Westchester Commons Grand Opening January 24, 2022 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.