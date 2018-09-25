Napa cabbage makes sweet, soft slaw

There are few foods that transition as seamlessly from summer to fall as slaw. Despite its secure place in the pantheon of American foods — can barbecue even be eaten without a side of slaw? — it is constantly evolving. Perhaps the most striking aspect of its enduring popularity is that it’s made with one of the least loved vegetables of all time, cabbage.

Although slaw can be made with any variety of cabbage, including common, Savoy and purple, Napa cabbage is ideal because it’s both sweeter and softer than its cousins. This also means that it needs less time over heat when cooking for dishes such as stir-fry. Napa cabbage, also known as Chinese cabbage, is most commonly featured in Asian cuisines. Unlike common cabbage, which is round and dense, Napa cabbage is oblong with delicate, curly-topped leaves. It’s the cabbage that is used in kimchi, the tangy, sour Korean fermented vegetable dish that is gaining admirers by the minute.

Though Napa cabbage is available at supermarkets year-round, it is particularly robust at area farmers markets right now. Look for tight, pale green and white heads devoid of discolored or shriveled leaves. Napa cabbage will often keep for weeks, but I recommend using it within seven to 10 days; wrap unwashed cabbage in paper towel, place inside of a plastic bag, and store in your refrigerator’s crisper drawer. Add it to soups and stir-fry, tuck it into banh-mi sandwiches and bao buns, or use as a base for warm and chilled salads.

Here are three ways to carry the clean, crisp flavor of summer into fall with Napa cabbage:

1. Salad: Use in place of iceberg lettuce for classic wedge salads. In addition to blue cheese dressing and bacon, you can try ranch dressing and sunflower seeds or miso-sesame dressing and crushed peanuts.

2. Soup: Add sliced Napa cabbage to soups such as Asian dumpling, minestrone, mixed bean, chicken noodle, hamburger and vegetable-beef.

3. Eggs: Sauté Napa cabbage in sesame oil with garlic, green onions, shiitake mushrooms and Asian eggplant and add to scrambled eggs or an omelet. Splash with soy sauce and top with finely chopped Thai basil and cilantro.

Easy Asian Slaw

This slaw is a breeze to make and goes with many Asian and non-Asian dishes. Add it to chicken and pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers and hot dogs and grilled meats and seafood. Try it as a base for healthy bowls and salads with whole grains and fresh veggies. If you don’t like fish sauce or want a vegetarian option, substitute soy sauce.

Makes 4 servings

1 head Napa cabbage (1 to 1½ pounds), cut crosswise into thin strips

3 green onions, thinly sliced

2 celery stalks, julienned or shredded

2 carrots, julienned or shredded

1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce

The zest and juice of 1 small lime

A few shakes of cayenne pepper or crushed red pepper flakes

A few shakes of salt

¼ cup finely chopped fresh mint

¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

2 to 3 tablespoons chopped unsalted peanuts

Place the cabbage, onions, celery and carrots in a large bowl and toss. Add fish sauce, lime zest and juice, cayenne pepper and salt, and toss well. Let sit for at 20 to 30 minutes. Add fresh herbs and peanuts and serve immediately.

Russo is a San Diego freelance food writer and cookbook author.