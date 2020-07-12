Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Names for Montrose Harbor’s three new piping plover chicks inspired by environmental justice, Native Americans and hope

July 12, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Sophie Sherry
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

This marks the second year in a row Monty and Rose have successfully nested at Montrose Beach.