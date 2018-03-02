Naha leaving its 18-year home

Saying it was time for “a fresh start” and “a new home,” chef Carrie Nahabedian announced that she will close Naha (500 N. Clark St.) and reopen in an undisclosed location in the fall.

“We’ve been here for 18 years, and it’s been like a dream,” she said. “But it’s time for a new idea, a new style and a new home. Michael (general manager Michael Nahabedian, Carrie’s cousin) has a vision for what he wants to do, and I need some personal growth. I’m still young; I have other restaurants I want to do.”

But why close a beautiful, successful, critically acclaimed restaurant and restart from the ground up?

“I thought about it,” Nahabedian said. “I think it’s why Alinea did what they did (a floor-to-rafters rebuild after 10 years) and why Eleven Madison Park (in New York) did what they did. It’s just something Michael and I need to do.”

Naha’s last day of service will be March 31, and it will be “business as usual” from now until then.

“This is not a farewell,” she said. “Michael and I and most of our staff will still be at Brindille (534 N. Clark St.), and the new space should be ready by early fall.”

The new location, Nahabedian said, is “not too far away. I love being in the heart of the city.”

And what of the Naha space?

“I love to tell people that there have been only two restaurants at that address in 40 years.,” she said (Gordon restaurant is the other one). “The restaurant has such great bones. Once (the space) hits the market, it’ll be a feeding frenzy.”

pvettel@chicagotribune.com



Twitter@PhilVettel