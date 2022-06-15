Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill Makes Texas Debut in Frisco

Rapidly growing fast-casual concept is now hiring for July opening near Academy

Frisco, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Naf Naf is continuing to “fan the flame” of growth as the rapidly growing brand prepares to introduce its fresh Middle Eastern cuisine to the Lone Star State.

Located at 1525 US 380 in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, Naf Naf is set to open on July 5, closely followed by openings in McKinney and Las Colinas, Texas. In preparation for its Frisco debut, Naf is currently hiring 25 team members for front of house positions. Interested candidates can apply online at: nafnafgrill.com/careers/apply-now/ .

Naf Naf invites guests to customize entrées like a stuffed pita sandwich or create a bowl with base choices ranging from warm grains such as basmati rice and couscous to salad greens or even Middle Eastern spreads like hummus and Baba Ghanoush. Then, choose a protein, like the original plant-based protein – the crispy outside and tender inside falafel – or select from award-winning roasted Chicken Shawarma, Middle Eastern Steak or Crispy Chicken Schnitzel. From there, add any or all of Naf’s fresh toppings, including Sumac Onions, Purple Cabbage, Middle Eastern Pickles and Chopped Tomato Cucumber Salad. Finally, finish it with any of Naf’s scratch-made signature sauces.

Texas’ first three Naf Naf Grills will be opened by INAA Restaurant, LLC. The company is led by President Amirali Didarali, a successful entrepreneur and self-professed “foodie.” Didarali, along with his partners, recognize the importance of the hospitality industry to the communities it serves. They are now actively investing in restaurant franchise opportunities to live their passion for food and breathe much needed life back into the industry post-Covid. Along with Didarali, INAA’s Operating Partner is Aamir Rajan. Rajan is a Chipotle veteran and seasoned operator. He also firmly believes in the potential of Naf Naf after experiencing the brand’s quality Middle Eastern food and welcoming atmosphere in his hometown of Chicago.

“Thanks to my background with Chipotle, I know the hallmarks of a great brand and I’m able to spot one that’s worth investing in,” Rajan said. “I fell in love with Naf in Chicago and saw how much potential the brand has, so I wanted to bring its fresh and flavorful food to Texas. DFW is a hub for great restaurants, but Naf offers a culinary experience unlike any other, which will make it a standout brand in Frisco.”

This opening marks the first Naf in Texas and 35th systemwide. To learn more about Naf, visit nafnafgrill.com .

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill: Fan The Flame of Your Passion (and your appetite).

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf’s genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to freshly ground falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 33 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

More from Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

The post Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill Makes Texas Debut in Frisco first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.