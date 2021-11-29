Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill ‘Fans’ Franchise Expansion Flame with New Deals in the Southeast

Fast growing fast-casual Middle Eastern concept signs multi-unit agreements in Atlanta and Charlotte

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) After opening its first two franchise locations in mid 2020, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is staying true to its name’s origin by executing a strategic growth plan that’s “fanning the flame” of expansion and adding to the brand’s bright future.

Naf Naf franchisees have already opened seven franchise locations, and with today’s announcement of two new multi-unit development deals in Atlanta and Charlotte, Naf will add 13 new locations to its growing pipeline of restaurants.

“We’re thrilled that we’ve been able to continue to drive growth even during a very challenging time for our industry,” said Greg Willman, CEO of Naf Naf. “It’s incredibly important for us to continue to attract strong operators in key geographies to increase the footprint of the brand and to share our fresh Middle Eastern cuisine and welcoming hospitality with even more guests.”

The rapidly growing fast-casual Middle Eastern concept plans to open 15-20 franchised locations between now and the end of 2022. To learn more about Naf’s franchising opportunities, contact VP, Franchise Sales Steve Corp at Franchise@NafNafGrill.com or visit NafNafGrill.com/Franchise .

“There’s sizeable demand for Naf’s fresh and flavorful fare in a variety of formats and markets around the country,” said VP, Brand Marketing Devin Handler. “Prospective operators continue to be motivated to grow their portfolios with Naf. We’re really excited about the progress we’ve made in the development space, but we’re just getting started and look forward to continuing to build on this momentum.”

Naf Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf’s genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan their flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma, slow-roasted on a vertical skewer, to perfectly crisp falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 28 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

