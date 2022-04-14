Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill Expands Wisconsin Footprint with Seven-Unit Development Deal

Rapidly growing fast-casual concept signs multi-unit agreement to develop throughout Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is “fanning the flame” of growth once again, this time throughout Wisconsin with the execution of a new multi-unit franchise deal.

Naf CEO Greg Willman announced today that the company signed an area development agreement with franchisee Danny Madanes and operating partner Dustin Gasper of Mama’s Restaurant Group, LLC to add seven locations throughout Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay to its rapidly growing pipeline of restaurants. The first of the new locations is slated to open in Madison in August 2022.

Madanes and team will also re-franchise Naf’s existing Wisconsin restaurant in Brookfield, ultimately resulting in eight total locations for the new group.

“We’re proud to grow Naf’s presence throughout Wisconsin,” Willman said. “Naf partners with strong, seasoned operators who share our ‘fan the flame’ philosophy and view being in the restaurant business as a calling. We look forward to Mama’s Restaurant Group breaking ground on several new restaurants in new markets and bringing more fresh Middle Eastern cuisine and warm hospitality to guests in Wisconsin.”

“Naf is an attractive, fast-growing brand that stands out in the crowded fast-casual marketplace,” Madanes said. “This concept puts quality food and adventure at the focus in an approachable, welcoming environment. Dustin and I can’t wait to bring this very special brand to hungry cities in Wisconsin.”

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf’s genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to freshly ground falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 30 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

