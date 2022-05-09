Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill Continues to Grow with a Second Opening in Knoxville

Rapidly growing fast-casual concept is now serving authentic, handmade Middle Eastern dishes to guests in Bearden Hill

Knoxville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Naf Naf added another location to its growing footprint and is now inviting more Tennesseans to experience the best flavors of the Middle East at its second Knoxville-area location!

Located at 6485 Kingston Pike in the popular Bearden, the new restaurant gives hungry diners the opportunity to discover, delight and share Naf’s Middle Eastern signature items like pita, crispy falafel, award-winning chicken shawarma and scratch-made signature sauces. Knoxville’s new Naf is open Sunday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The opening marks the second Naf in Tennessee for Franchisee Nick Ibrahim and the 30th systemwide for the brand.

“The brand received a warm welcome in The Volunteer State so far with our first Knoxville restaurant, and we look forward to inviting more guests to share our delicious Middle Eastern dishes with one another,” said Naf CEO Greg Willman. “With a strong franchisee like Nick in the market, I’m very excited for the brand’s future in Tennessee.”

After signing several multi-unit deals to develop new locations throughout the country in 2021 and early 2022, Naf is seriously “fanning the flame” of expansion. The emerging brand is projecting 11 open new units in 2022, which includes three new markets for the brand – Atlanta, Dallas and Charlotte, each with multiple locations planned.

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf’s genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to freshly ground falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 30 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

