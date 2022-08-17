Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill Celebrates Opening First Texas Restaurant in Frisco

Rapidly growing fast-casual concept to host ribbon-cutting ceremony and give away free pita sandwiches to the first 50 guests in line on Aug. 25

Frisco, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Naf Naf means “Fan the Flame” in Arabic. It’s an invitation to gather around the grill and share a great meal.

Every Naf promises to be your host and offer a unique dining experience that brings people together through authentic Middle Eastern food and genuine hospitality. The rapidly growing brand is now welcoming guests to its table and sharing the Middle East’s finest flavors in its first Dallas-Fort Worth restaurant in Frisco.

To celebrate its grand opening, the rapidly growing brand is inviting Nafers to discover, delight and share on Aug. 25 at DFW’s first Naf, located at 1525 US 380 Ste. 400 in Frisco near the Windsong Ranch Marketplace. To commemorate its Lone Star State debut, Naf will join the Frisco Chamber of Commerce in hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. For even more excitement, the first 50 guests in line will receive a free stuffed pita sandwich!

Naf will “fan the flame” of community involvement by partnering with Minnie’s Food Pantry during its grand opening celebration. The emerging concept will donate 22% of the day’s sales to the local nonprofit organization, which provides numerous assistance programs that help families gain long-term food security. There will also be a Hunger Ambassador onsite to educate guests and spread awareness of local initiatives.

When guests visit Naf, they can customize entrées like a stuffed pita sandwich or create a bowl with base choices ranging from warm grains such as basmati rice and couscous to salad greens or even Middle Eastern spreads like hummus and Baba Ghanoush. Then, choose a protein, like the original plant-based protein – falafel – or select from award-winning roasted Chicken Shawarma, Middle Eastern Steak or Crispy Chicken Schnitzel. From there, add any or all of Naf’s fresh toppings, including Sumac Onions, Purple Cabbage, Middle Eastern Pickles and Chopped Tomato Cucumber Salad. Finally, finish it with any of Naf’s scratch-made signature sauces.

Frisco’s new Naf is the first of three locations planned for Texas and is operated by INAA Restaurant, LLC. The company is led by President Amirali Didarali and Operating Partner Aamir Rajan, who has firmly believed in the potential of Naf since experiencing the brand’s quality, fresh Middle Eastern food and welcoming atmosphere in his hometown of Chicago.

“I fell in love with Naf after my first experience in Chicago and saw how much this brand has to offer,” Rajan said. “I wanted to bring its fresh and flavorful Middle Eastern food to Texas. DFW is a hub for great restaurants, but Naf provides a culinary experience unlike any other, so we have no doubt that it’ll quickly become a standout brand in Frisco. We invite the whole community to come in and celebrate our grand opening with us next week!”

Naf is open Monday through Friday from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. This opening marks the first Naf in Texas and 35th systemwide. To learn more about Naf, visit nafnafgrill.com .

