Naf Naf Brings Fresh Middle Eastern Cuisine to Northwest Indiana

Rapidly growing fast-casual concept now serving authentic, handmade Middle Eastern dishes in Schererville

Schererville, IN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is inviting more proud Hoosiers from near and far to experience fresh flavors from the Middle East with its first location in Schererville!

Located in the heart of Schererville at 79 U.S. Route 41, Ste. 200-A, the newest Naf Naf gives the thriving, diverse community an opportunity to discover, delight and share its delicious stuffed pitas, signature bowls and salads. Guests are invited to embark on a culinary exploration of the best flavors of the Middle East with handmade dishes such as savory shawarma, pillowy, freshly baked pita, crispy falafel and scratch-made sauces.

“We’re honored to share our fresh, flavorful Middle Eastern fare and unmatched culinary experiences in Schererville,” said Owner and Operator Kam Patel. “While we’re opening just outside of Naf’s birthplace of Chicago, we’re grateful for the continued support that allows us to fan the flame across the country.”

Schererville’s new Naf Naf will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. This opening marks the third Naf in Indiana, and the rapidly growing concept plans to have 38 locations systemwide by the end of the year.

“This is a very exciting time for our brand as we introduce more communities across the country to the incredible flavors of the Middle East,” said CMO Nico Nieto. “We’re grateful for outstanding operating partners like Kam, who deliver on the Naf Naf mission every day. I know the people of The Region are going to love having their own Naf just around the corner.”

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf’s genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to freshly ground falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 30 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

