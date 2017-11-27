Nachos Navidad Returns To Taco John’s

Popular holiday dish joins the menu on Nov. 27

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) The Taco John’s team wants to wish loyal fans a Merry Christmas from the bottom of their hearts by bringing back Nachos Navidad®.

The festive menu item is making its way back onto the menu starting today. Nachos Navidad® features red and green tortilla chips with Taco John’s traditional Super Nachos – a mountain of house-made cooked tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, 100% American beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, guacamole and rich sour cream.

For more than 20 years, Taco John’s franchisees have donated a portion of the proceeds from every Nachos Navidad® purchase to a worthy cause in the local community in which they serve. Franchisees have the freedom of choosing the charity they’d like to support. The hyper-local approach has collectively raised millions of dollars for hundreds of organizations where Taco John’s restaurants are located.

“The Taco John’s family really looks forward to this time of year,” said Tom Meyer, Taco John’s Vice President of Marketing. “Giving back gets our entire team into the spirit of the holidays. We’re honored to help our local communities and support those who have supported us for so many years.”

Additionally, Taco John’s is excited to add its seasonal red and green tortilla chips to its Steak Sirloin Nachos – a recently-launched, limited-time item consisting of house-made tortilla chips topped with the brand’s new poblano queso, hand-carved sirloin steak, chimichurri sour cream, diced poblano peppers and pico de gallo.

This delicious offer is available from open to close at all Taco John’s locations nationwide, but only until Dec. 31, so mark your calendar!

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

